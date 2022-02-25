Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

NTMWD annual maintenance scheduled for March

by | Feb 25, 2022 | Latest

Residents may notice a slight change in the taste of their water in the coming weeks.

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 1 through March 29, 2022. The annual routine change helps maintain the regional system and year-round water quality for more than 2 million residents. 

NTMWD serves a 10-county region in North Texas in a 2,200-square-mile service area. It also provides more than 876 million gallons of treated water per day through more than 610 miles of transmission pipelines.

Disinfection is part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as parasites and viruses. Disinfection involves a two-step process that first treats the water at the treatment plant and then chloramine disinfectant (chlorine + ammonia) is added to maintain water quality.

During the temporary change, NTMWD suspends adding ammonia and uses free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it travels through pipes. The maintenance is done before the summer because hotter temperatures can increase the potential for bacterial growth in pipes. 

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this temporary conversion is a common practice for many water providers using chloramines for disinfection.

Some residents may notice a more noticeable chlorine taste during the absence of ammonia over the course of the maintenance. They can mitigate the taste, odor or skin sensitivities by placing a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight or adding a slice of citrus to the water. Adding a crushed 1,000 mg Vitamin C tablet to bath water will neutralize the chlorine.

 “Protection of public health and keeping our water safe is a top priority,” Zeke Campbell, NTMWD assistant director of water treatment and conveyance, said. “This common maintenance practice is an essential step in our advanced year-round treatment and disinfection process and does not increase the amount of chlorine in the system. The water remains safe to drink and use every day, and we continue to meet or surpass safe drinking water standards.”

NTMWD has conducted the temporary change in water disinfectant for over a decade, and continues to meet safe drinking water standards earning recognition from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as a Superior Public Water System.

During the change, the cities and districts NTMWD serves may help move the chlorine-disinfected water through the system faster by flushing water from fire hydrants. The combination of converting to chlorine disinfectant and flushing the pipes helps maintain the system and safe water year round.

NTMWD conducts hundreds of tests daily in a state-certified laboratory to ensure water safety. Monthly and annual water quality reports are posted online at ntmwd.com/water-testing/, including results of tests conducted during the annual system maintenance. 

The TCEQ also conducts routine sampling and testing in NTMWD and city distribution systems through an independent laboratory to confirm water quality compliance with state and federal standards. 

NTMWD has posted online resources for residents at ntmwd.com/temporary-change-in-disinfectant/. It also recommends that customers review the water quality information posted on their city or utility websites.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie remains under winter weather warning

Wylie remains under winter weather warning

Feb 24, 2022 |

Much of North Texas, including Collin County, is under a freeze warning until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected to continue Thursday with the high for the day in the lower 30s. Travel remains hazardous...

read more
P&Z Considers affordable housing

P&Z Considers affordable housing

Feb 23, 2022 |

An affordable housing complex for those in need is one step closer to coming to Wylie after receiving approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission held two public hearings during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting. The first public hearing was to...

read more
Income adjusted housing approved

Income adjusted housing approved

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and authorized the issuance and sale of bonds passed in the November 2021 election. The first public hearing was to rezone a 2.4-acre lot from neighborhood service to planned development - multi-family to allow for an...

read more
City offices to close Thursday

City offices to close Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie city offices will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 and remain closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Residents should expect trash pickup delays as Thursday services will shift to Friday. Pickup scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday. For updates, visit...

read more
Lady Raiders open season with two wins

Lady Raiders open season with two wins

Feb 23, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders opened the regular season with two wins in their opening week. Wylie East (2-4) hosted their first game of the season on Feb. 15, defeating Plano East 3-2 in extra innings. The Lady Raiders got a good pitching performance from Presleigh...

read more
WISD closed Thursday

WISD closed Thursday

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie ISD events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled. All Wylie ISD schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather and the potential for power outages and poor travel conditions. All evening events and...

read more
Davis leads Pirates to playoff position

Davis leads Pirates to playoff position

Feb 23, 2022 | ,

Confidence is critical on the basketball court and Wylie guard Donaven Davis carries it in buckets full.  With the Wylie Pirates gearing up for another potential playoff run, Donaven Davis will lead the way as the next elite Pirate point guard.  The junior...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue recognizes members

Wylie Fire-Rescue recognizes members

Feb 23, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue took time to celebrate their own, recognizing its top firefighters and crews at the 27th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Feb. 12. at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center The banquet featured a catered meal and entertainment from...

read more
Community ISD calls May bond election

Community ISD calls May bond election

Feb 23, 2022 |

The Community ISD Board of Trustees called a bond election for $650 million during the Feb. 14 regular meeting. Superintendent Tonya Knowlton, who started with Community ISD in August 2021, said the board and administration worked with a bond committee and community...

read more
Wylie wins late-game thriller over Rockwall

Wylie wins late-game thriller over Rockwall

Feb 21, 2022 | ,

Tijan Singhateh connected on one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining as Wylie hung on to defeat Rockwall 44-43 in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. Wylie (12-2, 24-10) led by double digits on two occasions, but head coach Stephen Pearce knew...

read more