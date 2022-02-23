Wylie Fire-Rescue recognizes members

Wylie Fire-Rescue took time to celebrate their own, recognizing its top firefighters and crews at the 27th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Feb. 12. at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center

The banquet featured a catered meal and entertainment from Dallas magician Anthony Dempsey.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe served as emcee for the event and he said many of the first responders received life-saving awards for calls they responded to in 2021. Members were also rewarded in other categories such as busiest shift, most fires, most training hours and dispatcher who answered the most calls.

