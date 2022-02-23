Lady Raiders open season with two wins

The Wylie East Lady Raiders opened the regular season with two wins in their opening week.

Wylie East (2-4) hosted their first game of the season on Feb. 15, defeating Plano East 3-2 in extra innings. The Lady Raiders got a good pitching performance from Presleigh Duff and Isabella Flores, who combined to pitch eight innings and strike out nine batters.

Duff settled in after surrendering a run in the first, throwing four straight shutout innings before giving up a late run. Flores picked up the victory, hurling two shutout innings in relief.

Wylie East managed to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before driving in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Emma Halligan led the team with two hits and drove in the game-winning run.

Following the victory, Wylie East competed in the Forney softball tournament on Feb. 17-19, losing four games before ending the tournament with a 3-0 win over McKinney on Saturday night.

Flores dominated the game for the Lady Raiders, pitching six shutout innings to earn the win while also getting three hits and driving in all three runs for the team.

As one of the youngest players on the team, coach Demi McNulty was eager to see how her first- and second-year students could contribute.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com