Feece places fifth at state

Wylie and Wylie East sent six qualifiers to the UIL 6A state championship, bringing back one placeholder.

Colby Feece, the 182-pound competitor for the Raiders, placed fifth overall in his weight class. Feece won his first-round matchup over The Colony’s Elijah Waters by a 13-10 decision. After losing his quarterfinal match, Feece won three more matches, including a 6-1 decision over Palo Duro’s Micah Wesley. He finished the season 27-4 overall and is the only placeholder between the two Wylie schools.

Timothy Ouane, Ryan Lobato and Isaac Flores also wrestled at the state meet for Wylie East. Ouane lost both of his matches in the 152-pound weight class, getting pinned in 1:57 in the first round and then losing by majority decision.

Lobato was the only other Raider to win a match at state, defeating Cedar Park’s Nathan Andrews by an injury before losing his next two matches. Lobato was 33-11 in the 138-pound weight class.

Flores was pinned in his first-round match at the 126-pound weight class, losing his consolation round match by a sudden victory. He finished the season 22-10.

Both Wylie wrestlers picked up victories in the state meet but didn’t place at the state meet. Hussein-William Qattan lost a tough opening match in the heavyweight division by a final 1-0 decision but bounced back to pin Southlake Carroll’s Dylan Vaughn.

Qattan won two more matches, including a sudden victory over Keller Timber Creek’s Riah Ostrander. With a chance to advance to the fifth-place match, Qattan lost to Marcus’ Kadence Murry by a 7-3 decision. Qattan finished 26-9 for the Pirates.

Dane Farley was the only other state qualifier for the Pirates, losing his first-round match in the 220-pound weight class by a 9-4 decision. He could bounce back by defeating Katy’s Dimitrios Katsigiannis by a pin before losing to Plano East’s Peyton Madawi. Farley finished the season 27-13 overall.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com