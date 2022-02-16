Couple work in concert in classroom, married life

Wylie East Choir directors Ashley and Nathan Dame led a carefully orchestrated life. They not only share the same surname, but they also share a home, a daily car ride to the school, a classroom and their lives together.

The couple, married since 2017, said they have always worked in harmony, even before they were romantically involved.

They first met in 2009 when they were attending Texas Woman’s University, where they both earned master’s degrees.

Ashley’s career began at the Dallas Symphony, but she planned on transitioning into teaching. One of her professors suggested she observe Nathan’s class at Harpool Middle School in Denton.

