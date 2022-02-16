Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Council approves building code changes

Wylie building code ordinances got a refresh last week.

Wylie City Council held two public hearings and voted to approve several changes to the building codes at the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Plans Examiner Chris Montgomery said building codes are updated every three years and all changes will go into effect March 1. Montgomery said the new codes will not affect current housing but will affect new housing or homes that undergo remodeling.

Montgomery said every city with a population over 5,000 must have building code requirements and as the population increases, so does the number of building code requirements.

For the full story, see our Feb. 16 issue or subscribe online.

