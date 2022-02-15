Wylie ends season with victory, playoffs await

The Wylie Pirates wrapped up the regular season with a 59-50 home victory over South Garland on Tuesday night.

Donaven Davis and Messay Gharbin combined for 37 points for the Pirates (12-2, 22-9), who had already clinched the No. 2 seed out of District 9-6A. With the playoffs set, Wylie will play either Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. Both teams tied with a 9-3 record in district play.

The story will update once the time and location for the playoff game are announced.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com