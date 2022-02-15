Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie ends season with victory, playoffs await

by | Feb 15, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates wrapped up the regular season with a 59-50 home victory over South Garland on Tuesday night.

Donaven Davis and Messay Gharbin combined for 37 points for the Pirates (12-2, 22-9), who had already clinched the No. 2 seed out of District 9-6A. With the playoffs set, Wylie will play either Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. Both teams tied with a 9-3 record in district play.

The story will update once the time and location for the playoff game are announced.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

