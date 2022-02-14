Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie East loses in final seconds

by | Feb 14, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie East Lady Raiders continued to battle in the second half but ultimately fell just short.

Wylie East (10-4, 18-12) lost 44-42 to Frisco Memorial in the bi-district championship round of the state playoffs Monday night. In a tight game early on, 13 first-half turnovers for the Lady Raiders saw them behind 21-19 at the break.

LeAire Nicks, who spent most of the first half in foul trouble, found a rhythm in the second half to keep Wylie East in the game late. She scored 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half, to help the Lady Raiders battle back.

Eventually, Wylie East had two looks from 3-point range in the final seconds but couldn’t knock one down. The Lady Raiders graduate six seniors from this season’s roster.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

