Pirates bounced in bi-district loss to Rockwall

The Wylie Pirates were sent home Monday night after a 53-25 bi-district championship round loss to Rockwall.

The Pirates (11-3, 18-16) were outscored 33-12 in the first half and couldn’t battle back. Payton Miller led the way for Wylie with 10 points while Taylor McAfee added seven.

Three seniors graduate for the Pirates after the loss.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com