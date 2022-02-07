Pirates push to playoff with win

The Wylie Pirates defense was on full display once again in their 52-31 victory over Sachse Monday night.

Making up the previously scheduled game from last Friday, Wylie (9-1, 20-9) got off to a 13-3 start in the first quarter while forcing four Sachse turnovers. The Pirates defense was able to effectively limit the Mustangs inside and defend the 3-point line.

Offensively, Wylie did its best work in transition, extending their lead to double digits in the second half behind the play of Donaven Davis. He led all scorers with 18 points and did an excellent job pushing the tempo when needed for the Pirates.

Messay Gharbin added 13, including eight points in the fourth quarter, to help seal the victory. Wylie will continue its regular season tomorrow night against North Garland.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com