Wylie PD releases crime stats

Wylie Police Department reported the city’s 2021 crime rate decreased by 12% from 2020 figures last week.

In a news release dated Jan. 25, the department said crime decreased despite a 13% increase in population and overall 6% increase in calls for services during the same reporting period.

Crime rate numbers are based on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), defined as the number of crimes committed 1,000 population.

Crimes are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A is comprised of 52 offenses while Group B is comprised of 10 offenses.

