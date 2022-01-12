Wylie loses first district game to Sachse

In the battle of the last two unbeaten teams in District 9-6A, the Wylie Pirates came up short.

Wylie (5-1, 12-13) struggled out of the gates and lost 49-21 to the Sachse Lady Mustangs (6-0, 14-8). The Pirates fell behind 24-3 after the first quarter and couldn’t battle back in the game.

The defeat was the first district loss for Wylie this season, dropping them to second place in the standings with eight games remaining.

Wylie will host North Garland this Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]