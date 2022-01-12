Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie loses first district game to Sachse

by | Jan 12, 2022 | Latest, Sports

In the battle of the last two unbeaten teams in District 9-6A, the Wylie Pirates came up short.
Wylie (5-1, 12-13) struggled out of the gates and lost 49-21 to the Sachse Lady Mustangs (6-0, 14-8). The Pirates fell behind 24-3 after the first quarter and couldn’t battle back in the game.
The defeat was the first district loss for Wylie this season, dropping them to second place in the standings with eight games remaining.
Wylie will host North Garland this Friday.

For more news and sports stories see The Wylie News in print or online.  Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East rebounds with double-digit win

Wylie East rebounds with double-digit win

Jan 12, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East girls basketball team rebounded with a 55-44 victory over Sherman after the district defeat last week. The Lady Raiders (5-1, 13-8) started strong, leading 23-12 after the first quarter. Sherman battled back and cut the lead to eight points but couldn't...

read more
Election audit shows few issues

Election audit shows few issues

Jan 12, 2022 |

The Secretary of State’s office released the findings of Phase 1 of the forensics audit of the November 2020 election, which shows few issues with the process. In September 2021, the office of the Secretary of State (SOS) announced it would conduct a full forensic...

read more
WISD dedicates Williams Center

WISD dedicates Williams Center

Jan 12, 2022 |

There was action on and off the court Tuesday, Jan. 4 as the Williams Center was officially dedicated by Wylie ISD. The center was built with funds secured in the passage of the $193.7 million WISD bond in May 2019. Of the total bond amount, $87 million was used for...

read more
COVID-19 continues to surge

COVID-19 continues to surge

Jan 12, 2022 |

Health officials reported the highest single day COVID-19 case count last week with more than 1 million infections. A total of 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Jan. 3, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The large number of new...

read more
Dallas County opens additional testing sites

Dallas County opens additional testing sites

Jan 7, 2022 |

Amid a national testing shortage, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) will open four additional testing sites. The new facilities in Dallas County will be for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test. In addition to COVID tests, flu tests will be available at...

read more
County livestock show opens next week

County livestock show opens next week

Jan 7, 2022 |

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the...

read more
Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

Early in the third quarter, Naaman Forest cut the Wylie Pirates’ lead to nine points and forced the Pirates to call a timeout. However, that was as close as they would get as the Pirates (2-0, 12-7) hit three-straight 3-point field goals en route to a 75-56 victory....

read more
Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Defense leads to Pirates fourth district victory

Jan 5, 2022 | ,

While the offense had its ups-and-downs, the Wylie Pirates defense led the way in defeating Naaman Forest 37-22 Tuesday night. Wylie (4-0, 11-12) held Naaman Forest to just 10 points in the second half, creating several turnovers. The Lady Rangers attempted to use its...

read more
P&Z tables restaurant talk

P&Z tables restaurant talk

Jan 5, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission left the drive-thru in the rear-view, tabling a special use request at its most recent meeting. The commission considered three new site plans, one amendment to an existing site plan and held a public hearing in the Dec. 21,...

read more