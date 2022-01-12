Hudgins’ game-winner boosts Wylie to fifth-straight win

With Jordan Hudgins’ buzzer-beating shot, the Wylie Pirates picked up their fifth-straight win.

Wylie (4-0, 13-7) overcame a poor shooting performance to defeat Sachse 30-28 Tuesday night. The Pirates held the Mustangs to just three points in the fourth quarter, securing the victory. Donaven Davis led the way with 13 points, while Hudgins added seven. Wylie was down by three points heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates have won 11 of their last 13 games and remain tied for first in the district standings. They’ll host North Garland this Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]