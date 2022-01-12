COVID-19 continues to surge

Health officials reported the highest single day COVID-19 case count last week with more than 1 million infections.

A total of 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, Jan. 3, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The large number of new cases is in part caused by reporting delays over the New Year’s holiday weekend because of incomplete data. However, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed the 7-day average reported Jan. 3 also increased to its highest record number at 480,273 cases. Additionally, the number of cases reported in the previous seven days was 2,825,863, up 80.4%.

