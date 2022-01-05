Red-hot Pirates defeat Rangers

Early in the third quarter, Naaman Forest cut the Wylie Pirates’ lead to nine points and forced the Pirates to call a timeout.

However, that was as close as they would get as the Pirates (2-0, 12-7) hit three-straight 3-point field goals en route to a 75-56 victory.

Wylie hit 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first three quarters, six coming from Gesi Jituboh. The forward led the team with 20 points off the bench for the Pirates. With the lead at nine points in the third quarter, Jituboh scored 11 points to help extend Wylie’s lead to 61-42.

Wylie’s 10th three-point field goal and the sixth of the game for Gesi Jituboh. The Pirates extend their lead over the Rangers to 20 points. pic.twitter.com/oItXsVYn0b — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) January 5, 2022

Jordan Hudgins added 18 for the Pirates, while Donaven Davis had 15. Wylie has now won nine of its last 11 games this season.

The Pirates will head on the road to face Lakeview Centennial this Friday.

