Council discusses ethics policy

Wylie City Council held a workshop concerning the code of conduct ordinance during the Dec. 14, 2021, regular meeting.

Two different options were presented for council’s consideration: one option with a Board of Review and one without.

City Attorney Richard Abernathy spoke briefly on the pros and cons of both.

He said his staff met with council and city staff for feedback to draft the document, which had several revisions.

“The goal was to clarify and, hopefully, simplify the ordinance,” Abernathy said. “And focus it on what we think is really important about having a code of conduct.”

