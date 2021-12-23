Strong first-half boost Wylie to victory

The Pirates scored 21 points in the first quarter en route to 58-33 victory over Rowlett Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor McAfee led the way with 13 points in the game, while Payton Miller had 10 and Maddison Luna added eight. 10 different Pirates found the scoresheet in the game.

Wylie (3-0, 8-11) is undefeated heading into a short holiday break. They will take on Little Elm next Tuesday at the Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic at McKinney North.

For more news and sports stories see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]