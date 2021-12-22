Lady Raiders defeat The Colony

The Lady Raiders kept their winning streak alive after defeating The Colony 54-39 Tuesday afternoon.

They scored 12 of the final 16 points in the first quarter to lead by five points. By halftime, Wylie East led 31-16 thanks to a defense that held The Colony scoreless for four minutes in the second quarter.

The Lady Raiders continued to lead throughout the second half, building up a 21-point lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. After their lead was cut to 16 at the end of the third quarter, they were ahead 52-31 en route to a 15-point victory.

Taylor Dailey scored a team-high 23 points. Aaliyah Halstied scored nine, while Aleena Dawkins scored seven.

They will compete in the Spring Creek tournament Dec. 28-30.

Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.