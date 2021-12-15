Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

Many school clubs emphasize the importance of academics, but one Wylie ISD club also focuses on giving back to the community.

McMillan Junior High School Skills USA academic club students joined in to help with the Wylie Way Christmas by assembling several bikes requested by Wylie students.

The school district has spearheaded the project to provide Christmas gifts to less fortunate children for seven years, and the program started with PTA. The program provides Wylie children and their in-home siblings from families with documented financial needs fill out tags listing wants and needs every fall. Those tags were hung on Christmas trees in Wylie schools for selection by individuals, businesses and groups. After wish lists are fulfilled, the tags and toys were returned to the school.

