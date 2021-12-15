Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

by | Dec 15, 2021 | Latest

Many school clubs emphasize the importance of academics, but one Wylie ISD club also focuses on giving back to the community.

McMillan Junior High School Skills USA academic club students joined in to help with the Wylie Way Christmas by assembling several bikes requested by Wylie students.

The school district has spearheaded the project to provide Christmas gifts to less fortunate children for seven years, and the program started with PTA. The program provides Wylie children and their in-home siblings from families with documented financial needs fill out tags listing wants and needs every fall. Those tags were hung on Christmas trees in Wylie schools for selection by individuals, businesses and groups. After wish lists are fulfilled, the tags and toys were returned to the school.

For the full issue, see our December 15 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Dec 15, 2021 |

Christmas may be a good time to add a four-legged family member to the mix, but there are some things to consider before doing so.  The Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane Building 100, is dedicated to ensuring pets are adopted into loving homes. So...

read more
Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Dec 15, 2021 |

The city of Wylie is asking for community input in the year-long process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, a long-range, decision-making guide for future growth and development of the city. The planning process is currently in the second of four phases and consists...

read more
Primary filings draw to a close

Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021 |

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races. Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs,...

read more
Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Dec 11, 2021 | ,

In their first game at the new Williams Center, Wylie East lost their final pre-district game to Bishop Lynch 52-39 Friday night. They started off well, leading 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bishop Lynch cut into the lead by halftime, trailing 23-22 at the...

read more
Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

After a quick start from Sulphur Springs, Wylie found its footing on the defensive end Thursday. Trailing 19-11 early in the second quarter, the Pirates started to get stops and went on to defeat Sulphur Springs 65-56 in their opening game of the Forney ISD Winter...

read more
Nwachukwu leads Wylie offense in victory over Boyd

Nwachukwu leads Wylie offense in victory over Boyd

Dec 8, 2021 | ,

Lynn Nwachukwu's 14 points led the way as the Wylie Pirates defeated McKinney Boyd 48-30. The Pirates (5-11) picked up their third win in the last six days on the road behind a strong second-half performance. Wylie outscored Boyd 26-10 in the third and fourth quarters...

read more
Pirates’ offense struggles in loss

Pirates’ offense struggles in loss

Dec 8, 2021 | ,

In their 65-49 loss to Rockwall Tuesday night, the Pirates’ offense struggled from the floor. Wylie (3-5) couldn't keep up with Rockwall much of the night. The Yellowjackets outscored the Pirates 26-12 in the third quarter, giving them a 23-point advantage. Wylie...

read more
Primary races heat up

Primary races heat up

Dec 8, 2021 |

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties.  Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county...

read more
FBW hosts ‘Night of Hope’

FBW hosts ‘Night of Hope’

Dec 8, 2021 |

Area churches often provide help to the community with basic needs, but sometimes they are called to serve in an even bigger way. For the past year, Hope for the Cities, a ministry of First Baptist Wylie, has delivered over 325,000 meals and paid nearly $100,000 for...

read more