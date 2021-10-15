Subscribe

Three keys to victory: Wylie East vs. Tyler High

by | Oct 15, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Raiders have had their shares of struggles at the start of district play, coming off of a heartbreaking loss to McKinney North. 

Wylie East travels to Tyler to face the Tyler High School Lions Friday, Oct. 15.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week: 

  • Establish your backfield

Against McKinney North, Wylie East succeeded in the first half at establishing the run and earning long drives. Most of this success came because of quarterback Terrell Washington Jr., who rushed for over 200 yards against the Bulldogs. However, they struggled outside of Washington, recording less than 50 net yards without him and only converting one pass. In the second half, McKinney North used this to their advantage, suffocating the Wylie East offense by limiting what he could do on the ground.

If the Raiders want to have offensive success against Tyler, they will need to run the ball consistently. This will rely on their other weapons, including Brandan Nurse, Tristan Lee and Charis Jackson, to have good games on the ground. Having rebuilt their confidence, it’s now important for Wylie East to execute.

For the full story, see the Oct. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King• [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie loses to Naaman Forest

Wylie loses to Naaman Forest

Oct 15, 2021 | ,

The Pirates (2-2, 2-5) allowed 28 points in the second half, losing to Naaman Forest 42-21. Play of the Game: Jaden Flores records pick-six against the Pirates Things started strong for Wylie against Naaman Forest (3-1, 3-1). After the first half, the Pirates held...

read more
Abraham qualifies to regional cross country meet

Abraham qualifies to regional cross country meet

Oct 14, 2021 | ,

Anjelika Abraham qualified for the third straight season, as the Wylie East cross country season competed at the district championship at Myers Park in McKinney Tuesday, Oct. 12. The senior finished ninth overall out of 48 runners in the girls varsity 5K (19:50.60)....

read more
Fire personnel teach safety techniques

Fire personnel teach safety techniques

Oct 14, 2021 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue has a full slate of visits scheduled in October for schools, daycares and other venues to teach fire safety.  At Wylie ISD’s Cox Elementary School on Oct. 8, the program was a skit centered on two cartoonish characters and a puppet. In the skit,...

read more
Tax bills coming soon

Tax bills coming soon

Oct 14, 2021 |

 Wylie residents should watch for the arrival property tax notices in the coming weeks.  Tax statements on behalf of taxing entities throughout Collin County will be mailed this month, Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun reported. Statements usually go in...

read more
Wylie city manager resigns

Wylie city manager resigns

Oct 13, 2021 |

Wylie City Manager Chris Holsted's resignation was accepted early Wednesday morning after the Wylie City Council met in an executive session to discuss his performance and contract. The vote to accept Holsted's resignation was 6-1, with Councilmember Garrett Mize...

read more
Principal embraces role of leader of students, teachers

Principal embraces role of leader of students, teachers

Oct 13, 2021 |

Tiffany Doolan started at Wylie East High School as its principal for the 2020-21 school year, a time of turbulence for all schools because of the pandemic.  Doolan, who was the former assistant principal at East, recently talked about her job as the leader of the...

read more
Council explores fund balance spending

Council explores fund balance spending

Oct 13, 2021 |

 Wylie voters will go to the polls in November to determine the fate of a $50.1 million bond issue.  But money for certain projects not on the bond can be paid for with other city funds.  At a work session last month, Wylie City Councilmembers offered...

read more
Braves win district opener over Wills Point

Braves win district opener over Wills Point

Oct 12, 2021 | ,

The Community High School football team entered district competition with high expectations. In their first five games, the Braves (1-0, 4-2) have found offensive production, averaging 31 points per game. Community scored 50 points and finished with 548 total yards...

read more