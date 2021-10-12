Braves win district opener over Wills Point

The Community High School football team entered district competition with high expectations.

In their first five games, the Braves (1-0, 4-2) have found offensive production, averaging 31 points per game. Community scored 50 points and finished with 548 total yards against Krum in their final pre-district game. Led by a strong backfield, the Braves have found ways to produce on the offensive end.

Community opened district Friday, Oct. 8, traveling to Wills Point to face the Tigers. This season Wills Point (0-1, 0-6) has lost their pre-district games by an average of 34.4 points, including a 49-0 loss to Mabank.

The Braves kept their winning streak alive, dominating the Tigers 41-7.

Community finished with 436 total yards, led mostly on the ground. In place of starting quarterback River Medlin, sophomore Kannon Roan was efficient, completing five of his seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes to five different receivers. Roan’s leading receiver was junior Charlie Ott, who caught the 75-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore Davis Stanfield finished with 17 receiving yards.

Community finished with 314 rushing yards on 38 carries, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. Junior Brandol Hernandez was the leading rusher, finishing with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Junior Quinton Hall finished with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Senior TJ Mboya had 38 rushing yards on three carries, while Tyren Callahan had 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries. Eleven Braves finished with carries against Wills Point.

Callahan led the Braves defensively with 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. Chauncey Chidi finished with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

The Braves return home this week, hosting Sunnyvale (1-0, 2-4) Friday, Oct. 15. The Raiders enter this game after defeating Caddo Mills 47-7 last weekend.

