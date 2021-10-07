Broadway star lends expertise to Wylie East theater students

“I just had a thought” came a shout from someone in the house, theater’s vernacular term for the audience’s seating.

The words were from Christy Altomare, a stage actor who saw something that caught her eye during a rehearsal scene from Wylie East High School students Eva Kewley and Elbert Haney, who are starring in “Anastasia: The Musical.”

Altomare portrayed Anya, the lead character in the original Broadway production of “Anastasia,” and she was in town Sept. 29 to dispense advice in a masterclass to students at East for their upcoming production of “Anastasia: The Musical.” Altomare provided tips to students, such as on acting and movements, to improve their performance. “Anastasia” will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 9. (In the above photo, she is pictured with student Camille Benton, right.)

For the complete story, see this Wednesday’s edition of The Wylie News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]