Recipients announced for Congressional Veteran Commendation

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (District 03) on Monday announced the 15 recipients of the 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation, which includes a Princeton man and a Wylie man.
The veterans, selected by an independent selection board following their nominations by constituents, will be recognized for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement. The recipients will be honored at a special award ceremony on Oct. 30 at Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus in Plano. William “Bill” Henry, who lives in Wylie, served in the Army and earned the rank of sergeant, while one of the other recipients, Gerald Schlosser, who lives in Princeton, served in the Army and earned the rank of private first class.
“We are blessed to have many outstanding veterans in Collin County who answered the call to defend our freedoms and remain dedicated to living a life of service within our community,” Taylor said in the release, adding that he looks forward to honoring these 15 American heroes for “their inspiring patriotism and willingness to serve.”
Other 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation Honorees:
|Name
|Hometown
|Branch
|Rank
|Jeran Akers
|Plano
|Air Force
|Captain
|John Campbell
|McKinney
|Air Force
|Lt. General
|Michael Carathers
|Lucas
|Navy
|Captain
|Charles “Chuck” Daniels
|Allen
|Navy
|Lieutenant
|Don Fink
|Frisco
|Army
|Sergeant
|Matt Foster
|Allen
|Army
|Specialist
|Richard Lerma
|Plano
|Navy
|Chief Petty Officer
|Patrick Nugent
|Allen
|Air Force
|Senior Master Sergeant
|Ryan Parrot
|Allen
|Navy
|Navy Seal E-6
|Glee Pitney
|Dallas
|Army
|1st Lieutenant
|Raymond Richardson
|McKinney
|Navy
|Hospital Corpsman
|Mike Rumfield
|McKinney
|Army
|Private First Class
|Ken Taylor
|Plano
|Army
|Specialist
Details for the event including the keynote speaker for this year’s program will be announced as the event approaches, the release stated.
