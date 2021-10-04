Recipients announced for Congressional Veteran Commendation

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (District 03) on Monday announced the 15 recipients of the 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation, which includes a Princeton man and a Wylie man.

The veterans, selected by an independent selection board following their nominations by constituents, will be recognized for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement. The recipients will be honored at a special award ceremony on Oct. 30 at Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus in Plano. William “Bill” Henry, who lives in Wylie, served in the Army and earned the rank of sergeant, while one of the other recipients, Gerald Schlosser, who lives in Princeton, served in the Army and earned the rank of private first class.

“We are blessed to have many outstanding veterans in Collin County who answered the call to defend our freedoms and remain dedicated to living a life of service within our community,” Taylor said in the release, adding that he looks forward to honoring these 15 American heroes for “their inspiring patriotism and willingness to serve.”

Other 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation Honorees:

Name Hometown Branch Rank Jeran Akers Plano Air Force Captain John Campbell McKinney Air Force Lt. General Michael Carathers Lucas Navy Captain Charles “Chuck” Daniels Allen Navy Lieutenant Don Fink Frisco Army Sergeant Matt Foster Allen Army Specialist Richard Lerma Plano Navy Chief Petty Officer Patrick Nugent Allen Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Parrot Allen Navy Navy Seal E-6 Glee Pitney Dallas Army 1st Lieutenant Raymond Richardson McKinney Navy Hospital Corpsman Mike Rumfield McKinney Army Private First Class Ken Taylor Plano Army Specialist

Details for the event including the keynote speaker for this year’s program will be announced as the event approaches, the release stated.

From Staff Reports [email protected]