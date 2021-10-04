Subscribe

Recipients announced for Congressional Veteran Commendation

by | Oct 4, 2021 | Latest

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (District 03) on Monday announced the 15 recipients of the 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation, which includes a Princeton man and a Wylie man. 

The veterans, selected by an independent selection board following their nominations by constituents, will be recognized for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement. The recipients will be honored at a special award ceremony on Oct. 30 at Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus in Plano. William “Bill” Henry, who lives in Wylie, served in the Army and earned the rank of sergeant, while one of the other recipients, Gerald Schlosser, who lives in Princeton, served in the Army and earned the rank of private first class.

“We are blessed to have many outstanding veterans in Collin County who answered the call to defend our freedoms and remain dedicated to living a life of service within our community,” Taylor said in the release, adding that he looks forward to honoring these 15 American heroes for “their inspiring patriotism and willingness to serve.”

Other 2021 Congressional Veteran Commendation Honorees:

NameHometownBranchRank
Jeran AkersPlanoAir ForceCaptain
John CampbellMcKinneyAir ForceLt. General
Michael CarathersLucasNavyCaptain
Charles “Chuck” DanielsAllenNavyLieutenant
Don FinkFriscoArmySergeant
Matt FosterAllenArmySpecialist
Richard LermaPlanoNavyChief Petty Officer
Patrick NugentAllenAir ForceSenior Master Sergeant
Ryan ParrotAllenNavyNavy Seal E-6
Glee PitneyDallasArmy1st Lieutenant
Raymond RichardsonMcKinneyNavyHospital Corpsman
Mike RumfieldMcKinneyArmyPrivate First Class
Ken TaylorPlanoArmySpecialist
    

Details for the event including the keynote speaker for this year’s program will be announced as the event approaches, the release stated. 

From Staff Reports [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

East struggles in shutout loss

East struggles in shutout loss

Oct 4, 2021 | ,

Wylie East (0-2, 2-3) surrendered 35 points in the first half, and allowed 21 points in the second half to lose to Longview (2-0, 5-1) 56-0 at Lobo Stadium last Friday night. On their first offensive possession, the Raiders drove into Longview territory, trying to...

read more
Collin courthouse closed Monday

Collin courthouse closed Monday

Oct 4, 2021 |

The Collin County Courthouse is closed to the public and employees today because of an electrical outage, county officials said. The electrical outage at the Collin County Courthouse affects all escalators, elevators, fire pumps and chilled water pumps. Crews are...

read more
Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles. Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Carter: “When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Carter said. “We know who we are, we’re the...

read more
District approves resolution for virtual learning

District approves resolution for virtual learning

Sep 30, 2021 |

Wylie ISD offers a virtual learning program this year that began on Sept. 27.  The Wylie ISD board on Sept. 20 approved a resolution to adopt the remote option for parents who decided to have their children learn at home as the pandemic lingers.  For the complete...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form. Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the...

read more
Church members ready to gather, worship together

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Sep 29, 2021 |

Wylie United Methodist Church sustained significant damage during the winter storm that paralyzed the North Texas region for a few days when many people lost power and water. The storm caused damage to many homes and businesses.  In addition, the damage occurred...

read more
Wylie ISD continues building projects

Wylie ISD continues building projects

Sep 29, 2021 |

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall.  Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district...

read more
BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

Sep 29, 2021 |

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning. "The tough decision was made due to weather forecast,...

read more