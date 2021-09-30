Subscribe

Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

by | Sep 30, 2021 | Latest, Sports

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form.

Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the undefeated Eagles to reach the postseason. This year, Wylie is looking to bounce back after a slow start to the season.

The two teams look very different from last season. Both are replacing starting quarterbacks and have young players across the ball. Here are the three keys to Wylie defeating Rowlett this Thursday at HBJ Stadium.

1. Slow down Rowlett’s receiving duo

Ernest Thomas and Corey Kirkling make up one of the best duos in all of District 9-6A football. Combined, the two have 29 catches for 537 yards and all five of Rowlett’s receiving touchdowns. Limiting the passing game for the Eagles involves slowing down these two.

Defensively, Wylie’s secondary is its strength. With experience in Jaylen Alexander, Bryan Washington, Sean Carter and Canyon Hall, all four guys can make plays. Carter currently leads the team with two interceptions this season.

With an experienced secondary, Wylie can slow down its opponent.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Sep 29, 2021 |

Wylie United Methodist Church sustained significant damage during the winter storm that paralyzed the North Texas region for a few days when many people lost power and water. The storm caused damage to many homes and businesses.  In addition, the damage occurred...

read more
Wylie ISD continues building projects

Wylie ISD continues building projects

Sep 29, 2021 |

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall.  Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district...

read more
BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

Sep 29, 2021 |

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning. "The tough decision was made due to weather forecast,...

read more
Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Sep 25, 2021 | ,

In their district opener against Sherman, the Raiders (0-1, 2-2) couldn’t overcome an 18-0 first-half deficit, losing 38-17. Key Play of the Game: Phoenix Grant converts on fourth down for a TD Entering the fourth quarter, Sherman held a 25-14 lead, driving within the...

read more
Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Sep 24, 2021 |

Nakita Christensen does not like the prospect of the Wylie Recreation Center being managed by someone outside city control.  She told the Wylie City Council at its meeting Sept. 14 that she comes from a low-income situation and can’t afford rates that she said YMCA...

read more

Raiders race in Frisco Invitational

Sep 24, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Sept. 18, at Warren Park for the Frisco Invitational. The varsity Lady Raiders finished 13th overall with 350 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 32nd overall (20:04.54), improving...

read more
Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Sep 23, 2021 | ,

On the third play of the game, the Wylie Pirates found the end zone.  Wylie (1-4, 1-1) had no trouble Thursday night, defeating South Garland (0-5, 0-2) 63-0.  The Pirates scored on all eight of their first-half possessions to take a 56-0 lead into the...

read more
Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

Sep 23, 2021 | ,

Wylie East enjoyed the benefit of the bye week, entering district play healthy. Their first district matchup will be at home against the Sherman Bearcats Friday. Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week: Score early and often In each of their first three...

read more