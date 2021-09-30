Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form.

Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the undefeated Eagles to reach the postseason. This year, Wylie is looking to bounce back after a slow start to the season.

The two teams look very different from last season. Both are replacing starting quarterbacks and have young players across the ball. Here are the three keys to Wylie defeating Rowlett this Thursday at HBJ Stadium.

1. Slow down Rowlett’s receiving duo

Ernest Thomas and Corey Kirkling make up one of the best duos in all of District 9-6A football. Combined, the two have 29 catches for 537 yards and all five of Rowlett’s receiving touchdowns. Limiting the passing game for the Eagles involves slowing down these two.

Defensively, Wylie’s secondary is its strength. With experience in Jaylen Alexander, Bryan Washington, Sean Carter and Canyon Hall, all four guys can make plays. Carter currently leads the team with two interceptions this season.

With an experienced secondary, Wylie can slow down its opponent.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]