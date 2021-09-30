Subscribe

Cafe celebrates five years of feeding people, helping students

by | Sep 30, 2021 | Latest

Gabriella Ostrom wants a career in the culinary arts. 

Her interest in the cooking field began when she used to do box mixes with her mother. 

She does a lot of cooking at home, from breakfast to dinner. 

Ostrom also has received a good prepping, so to speak, for the field of cooking as a student in Wylie ISD. 

She participates in an internship at The 544 Cafe, which celebrates its fifth year in operation on Oct. 5.

For the complete story, see this Wednesday’s edition of The Wylie News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]

Wylie's three keys to victory over Rowlett

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Wylie ISD continues building projects

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Rec center proposal draws residents' ire

Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

