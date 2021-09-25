Subscribe

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

by | Sep 25, 2021 | Latest, Sports

In their district opener against Sherman, the Raiders (0-1, 2-2) couldn’t overcome an 18-0 first-half deficit, losing 38-17.

Key Play of the Game: Phoenix Grant converts on fourth down for a TD

Entering the fourth quarter, Sherman held a 25-14 lead, driving within the Wylie East red zone. With a fourth-down and one from the Raiders’ six, quarterback Grant connected with Aries Jones on a six-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 17 points. This conversion was the last time the score would be within two possessions, as the Bearcats scored on their next drive to put the game out of reach.

Impact Raider: Terrell Washington Jr.

Against the Bearcats, the junior athlete managed to keep the score close in the second half. He finished with 223 total yards, including a 68-yard rushing touchdown that cut Sherman’s lead to 11. Playing all over the field, Washington Jr. continues to be a significant factor in the Raiders offensive attack.

The Raiders travel to Longview next Friday, Oct. 1, to face the Eagles in their first road district game. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

