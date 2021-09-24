Raiders race in Frisco Invitational

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Sept. 18, at Warren Park for the Frisco Invitational.

The varsity Lady Raiders finished 13th overall with 350 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 32nd overall (20:04.54), improving her time from the Crandall meet by 40 seconds.

In the boys varsity 5K, the Raiders finished 13th overall (338). Senior Bryce Hurley was the top finisher for the Raider, ending up 51st overall (17:18.88), an improvement of over a minute from the previous meet. Junior Kyle Guinn finished 67th overall (17:37.18), while senior Cameron Johnson ended up 78th (17:51.56). Guinn improved his time by 42 seconds, while Johnson increased his speed by 30 seconds.

By Jackson King * [email protected]