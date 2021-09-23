Subscribe

Wylie’s three keys to victory over South Garland

by | Sep 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The time is now for the Wylie Pirates. 

Wylie (0-4, 0-1) hosts South Garland (0-4, 0-1) in the second round of the District 9-6A competition. Wylie want to accomplish two things in their week five matchup. First, avenge their nail-biting loss to South Garland last season. Second, avoid dropping into dead last in the district standings.

With both teams having their fair share of struggles this season, these are the three keys to the Pirates beating the Titans on Thursday, Sept. 23.

1. Run the ball

Blake Fuller is one of the best running backs in District 9-6A. In three non-district games, he has 377 yards rushing on 5.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Fuller’s rushing ability and the veteran offensive line are some of the biggest strengths of the Pirates’ offense. 

Luckily for them, it’s also where South Garland has struggled the most. The Titans have surrendered 309 yards per game on the ground and 18 touchdowns in three non-district games. That mark is tough to overcome and Wylie should have a definitive advantage at the line of scrimmage. 

This game is Wylie’s best chance for a win. It starts with veteran running back Fuller and relying on their strengths. 

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin



