Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

Wylie East enjoyed the benefit of the bye week, entering district play healthy. Their first district matchup will be at home against the Sherman Bearcats Friday.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

Score early and often

In each of their first three games, the Raiders have struggled to get points early, scoring just two touchdowns. This slow start was a big factor in their week three loss to Royse City, as they trailed 21-0 heading into halftime. While Wylie East managed to score 20 second half points, they never cut the Bulldogs lead to less than eight.

By Jackson King * [email protected]