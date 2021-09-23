Subscribe

Three keys to victory: Wylie East versus Sherman

by | Sep 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East enjoyed the benefit of the bye week, entering district play healthy. Their first district matchup will be at home against the Sherman Bearcats Friday.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

  1. Score early and often

In each of their first three games, the Raiders have struggled to get points early, scoring just two touchdowns. This slow start was a big factor in their week three loss to Royse City, as they trailed 21-0 heading into halftime. While Wylie East managed to score 20 second half points, they never cut the Bulldogs lead to less than eight.

For the full story, see the September 22 issue or subscribe online. A full recap of Wylie East versus Sherman will be available in the Sept. 29 issue of The Wylie News.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Raiders lose to Lovejoy, The Colony

Lady Raiders lose to Lovejoy, The Colony

Sep 22, 2021 | ,

In their second week of district play, the Wylie East volleyball team wasn’t able to meet their expectations. After defeating Denison in their district opener, the Lady Raiders (1-2, 11-11) had two tough tests in front of them. Wylie East opened the week on the road,...

read more
Wylie defeats Naaman Forest in district match

Wylie defeats Naaman Forest in district match

Sep 22, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates volleyball team continued its district streak with three wins in a row. Taking on Naaman Forest Tuesday night, the Pirates (13-15, 3-1) swept the Rangers 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. Karson Barclow and Sadie Warren led Wylie throughout. Barclow had 11...

read more
Governor announced additional agenda items

Governor announced additional agenda items

Sep 22, 2021 |

Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional agenda items to be added to the third called session, which began Monday, Sept. 20. The announcement came Sept. 22 after Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying the items. The first additional item is...

read more
COVID-19 numbers drop in September

COVID-19 numbers drop in September

Sep 22, 2021 |

 Wylie ISD reached a peak of COVID-19 infections in early September for students and staff, but numbers have steadily declined and then plateaued since that point.  The district publishes a daily snapshot chart on its website, with current numbers showing a...

read more
Residents offer views on comprehensive plan

Residents offer views on comprehensive plan

Sep 22, 2021 |

 Yay. More apartments? Boo.  These were just two of the opinions Wylie residents shared about the future of the city during a comprehensive plan update meeting Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library. City officials want the public’s feedback as they devise the...

read more
Wylie, Murphy man arrested

Wylie, Murphy man arrested

Sep 21, 2021 |

A Wylie man was arrested on a charge of continuous trafficking of persons while a Murphy man was arrested on two charges, one of which was prostitution, a Wylie Police Department release stated. On Sept. 13, Wylie policed began investigating a possible case of human...

read more
Board approves resolution on remote learning

Board approves resolution on remote learning

Sep 21, 2021 |

The Wylie ISD board on Monday approved a resolution to adopt remote learning. Virtual Learning Academy is the district virtual program that offers parents an opportunity to have their children learn at home. Jill Vasquez, director of special services, presented...

read more
National trend happening in Wylie schools

National trend happening in Wylie schools

Sep 20, 2021 |

Wylie ISD educators want to put the kibosh on a trend occurring in schools. It's a trend involving theft and vandalism. "Wylie ISD, like other districts across the nation, has been experiencing the theft and vandalism of school property as a result of the 'devious...

read more