COVID-19 numbers drop in September

Sep 22, 2021

 Wylie ISD reached a peak of COVID-19 infections in early September for students and staff, but numbers have steadily declined and then plateaued since that point. 

The district publishes a daily snapshot chart on its website, with current numbers showing a combined 187 as of Sept. 20 after peaking at 316 on Sept. 2. Of that 187 figure, 160 of the cases are students and 27 are staffers. The district serves 18,000 students and has 3,000 employees. 

By Don Munsch [email protected] 

