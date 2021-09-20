National trend happening in Wylie schools

Wylie ISD educators want to put the kibosh on a trend occurring in schools.

It’s a trend involving theft and vandalism.

“Wylie ISD, like other districts across the nation, has been experiencing the theft and vandalism of school property as a result of the ‘devious licks’ social media trend,” said April Cunningham, district spokeswoman. “While our experience may not be quite to the extent of what other districts have encountered, we take any matters of theft or vandalism seriously.”

In this trend, students are committing theft or vandalism in restrooms and then posting their acts on social media, specifically TikTok.

Wylie ISD schools have experienced some of the more common thefts, such as missing soap dispensers, toilet paper and paper towels, Cunningham said.

“These actions have also been more prevalent at the high school level but we want to communicate with all grades 7-12 families to ensure they’re aware of this trend taking place,” Cunningham said.

ABC News reported that some schools have had to more closely monitor or even shut down bathrooms, where much of the damage occurs.

“Junior high and high school families can expect to see information about this trend in their campus newsletter this week, and we encourage parents to remind their students not to participate in these types of social media trends,” Cunningham said Monday.

Students need to understand both legal and school consequences exist for any individual caught stealing or vandalizing school property, she said.

By Don Munsch [email protected]