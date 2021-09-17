Raiders run in Crandall

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action last weekend, traveling to Crandall to compete in the Pirate Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11

As a team, the varsity Lady Raiders finished fourth overall with 80 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing fourth overall (20:45.64). Abraham finished behind Emily Teal and Callie Godinez of Royse City and Maddie Cox of host Crandall.

Freshman Brookelyn Davis was the next Wylie East runner to finish, ending up 13th overall (22:17.46). Davis improved her time from the previous meet at Myers Park by 12 seconds.

By Jackson King * [email protected]