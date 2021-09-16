Subscribe

Police, fire hold 9/11 tribute

by | Sep 16, 2021 | Latest

Darin Kinder said people should not die with a “clean suit.” 

He also said no one should ever forget the 412 — that is, the number of first responders who died on 9/11 in New York City. 

Kinder, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service who lives in Richardson, was in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the terror attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. He was in 7 World Trade Center when he attacks began. 

At Olde City Park in Wylie on Sept. 11, he spoke about his experiences at a service honoring those killed in the terror attacks. 

Terrorists in the al-Qaeda network hijacked airliners and flew them into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center that day. Two other airplanes were hijacked that day, with one plane crashing into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the other crashing into a field  in Shanksville, Pa. 

During his speech, Kinder described the horror of the towers collapsing — they both made a metal screeching sound, he recalls — and the chaos and suffering occurring at ground zero.

“Four hundred and 12 — I’d like that number to sink in for just a moment,” Kinder said, explaining those were firefighters, police officers, paramedics and first responders who died that day. “So, I’m here this morning to specifically honor those men and women. Our nation suffered greatly that day, to the sum of almost 3,000 (people). But this morning, I’d like to talk about the 412.”

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Braves win homecoming doubleheader

Braves win homecoming doubleheader

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

Community High School athletics had a lot to celebrate this week. Between their homecoming football game and the start of district play for the volleyball team, the Braves were very successful. Braves defeat North Lamar to move to 2-1 Coming off of a loss to Brock,...

read more
First-ever barbecue coming to downtown Wylie

First-ever barbecue coming to downtown Wylie

Sep 16, 2021 |

 Barbecue lovers can fire up their grills and or bring their appetites to BBQ on Ballard in Wylie, held Oct. 1-2 at Jackson Street and Olde City Park.  The first-ever event seeks 20 teams for a competition. Entry fee is $150 per team, and plates are $15,...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to beating Garland

Wylie’s three keys to beating Garland

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are known as a team that performs in the second half. With district play approaching, nobody is discounting the Pirates despite their 0-3 start. They’ll face their toughest test of the entire season in week four. Wylie takes on the Garland Owls on...

read more
Lady Raiders defeat Denison

Lady Raiders defeat Denison

Sep 15, 2021 | ,

Last week was a big shift for the Wylie East volleyball team, the start of district play. Through the first 18 games of the season, the Lady Raiders faced some of the toughest 5A and 6A opponents in the DFW area. Wylie East (10-8) earned several quality wins,...

read more
Residents sound off on YMCA

Residents sound off on YMCA

Sep 15, 2021 |

Wylie City Councilmembers heard from some residents Tuesday who don't want the YMCA to take over management of the city-operated recreation center. Council discussed the management idea with a YMCA official from Dallas at a meeting in August. Brandy Perryman, senior...

read more
Leadership Council accepting applications

Leadership Council accepting applications

Sep 14, 2021 |

Collin County Judge Chris Hill's office is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Collin County Youth Leadership Council. The office will accept applications until Sept. 24 for the leadership program that offers high school students in Collin County a unique...

read more
Raiders lose to Bulldogs on the road

Raiders lose to Bulldogs on the road

Sep 11, 2021 | ,

Despite a strong late effort, the Raiders were unable to finish off the comeback, losing to Royse City 28-20 for their first loss of the season.Key Play: Bulldogs return kickoff for a touchdownWylie East started to gain positive momentum in the third quarter, cutting...

read more
Wylie falls behind early in loss to Plano East

Wylie falls behind early in loss to Plano East

Sep 10, 2021 | ,

While the first half of games this season has typically been where the Wylie Pirates (0-3) have succeeded. It was not their friend tonight. The Pirates lost to the Plano East Panthers 34-17.Wylie tried to catch Plano East (1-2) off guard with an onside kick to open...

read more
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Sep 10, 2021 |

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Queda hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of...

read more