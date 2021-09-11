Secret Service agent recalls 9/11

Darin Kinder, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, discussed his experiences in New York City during the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago at a service in Wylie Saturday to honor those who died that day. Kinder, who lives in the Metroplex, was in 7 World Trade Center that day when the attacks began.

During his speech at Olde City Park, he talked about how he reacted to horror of that day, how he helped people at Ground Zero and why it’s important to remember the 412 first responders who died while helping others.

Read more about his speech and Saturday’s service in the Sept. 15 edition of The Wylie News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]