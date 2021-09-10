Subscribe

Wylie falls behind early in loss to Plano East

by | Sep 10, 2021 | Latest, Sports

While the first half of games this season has typically been where the Wylie Pirates (0-3) have succeeded.

It was not their friend tonight. The Pirates lost to the Plano East Panthers 34-17.
Wylie tried to catch Plano East (1-2) off guard with an onside kick to open the game. East managed to recover and fall on the ball, which set up a 42-yard touchdown run from Ismail Mahdi.

He was the catalyst of the Plano East offense, scoring four times and rushing for 262 yards in the win.

After falling down 34-3 through three and a half quarters, Wylie regained the momentum behind a couple of touchdowns. Near the end of the third, Blake Fuller punched the ball in from two yards out for the Pirates’ first touchdown of the game.

Wylie scored again with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to just a two-score game with a two-point conversion attempt. Surprisingly, Wylie elected to kick the extra point instead to keep it a three-score margin.

The Pirates turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions to end the game. Wylie will gear up for District 9-6A competition next week when they take on Garland High School (3-0) on Sept. 17.


For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Sep 10, 2021 |

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Queda hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of...

read more
Lady Raiders open district .500

Lady Raiders open district .500

Sep 10, 2021 |

In their final stretch before district play, the Wylie East volleyball team were tested on multiple fronts. The Lady Raiders entered last week with a 9-7 overall record. Wylie East recorded several quality wins over the start of the season, defeating Wylie,...

read more
High school theater departments prepare for seasons

High school theater departments prepare for seasons

Sep 9, 2021 |

 Wylie High and Wylie East theater students continue to work on their first productions of the year, with East getting a head start as they are producing “Anastasia: The Musical.” Rehearsals began in July on the production.  WHS students are performing “Epic...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano East

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano East

Sep 9, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are ready for home-field advantage. After just one home game last season because of COVID-19, Wylie (0-2) gets its second home game in two weeks. They’ll take on the winless Plano East Panthers (0-2). The Panthers haven’t won a game since 2019 but...

read more
Abbott announces third session agenda

Abbott announces third session agenda

Sep 9, 2021 |

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sept. 7 that a third special session begins on Sept. 20, with redistricting one of the issues to be considered. The session will include four other agenda items: American Rescue Plan Act appropriations, specifics on transgender...

read more
Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Sep 8, 2021 |

Wylie city officials are beginning a year-long planning effort to draft a comprehensive plan, and a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library will endeavor to solicit input from the community about the future of the city's growth and its offerings....

read more
Lawmakers pass elections bill

Lawmakers pass elections bill

Sep 8, 2021 |

After a months-long stalemate, the Texas Legislature returned to work, approving a controversial elections bill that was a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott.  The bill, SB-1, concerns “election integrity and security” and aims to prevent fraudulent conduct in the...

read more
Rodeo rides into Wylie

Rodeo rides into Wylie

Sep 8, 2021 |

The Wylie Championship Rodeo returns to Wylie on Sept. 17-18 after taking a respite last year because of the pandemic.  Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at Wylie Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with...

read more
Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Sep 8, 2021 |

Tyler New participated in a few sports in high school — football, baseball and track — but a sport he will try a few days from now will be his first foray into that competition.  New will box in the 20th Annual Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at...

read more