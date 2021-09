The Wylie Championship Rodeo returns to Wylie on Sept. 17-18 after taking a respite last year because of the pandemic.

Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at Wylie Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with the rodeo starting at 7:50 p.m. The Calf Scramble and Boot Scramble will begin at 7 p.m.

