Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Wylie city officials are beginning a year-long planning effort to draft a comprehensive plan, and a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library will endeavor to solicit input from the community about the future of the city’s growth and its offerings.

“This plan will capture the community’s vision and will be used daily by your City Council and other decision-makers to inform decisions on growth, development and preservation,” according to a news release from Envision Wylie, a planning project overseen by city officials.

A virtual option will be available until Sept. 19. The event sept. 13 will be conducted in a come-and-go format with 15-minute presentations offered at 6 and 7 p.m. For more information, access envisionwylie.com.

From Staff Reports [email protected]