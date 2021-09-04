Third-quarter dooms Wylie Pirates in loss to Keller Central

Coming out of the half with a 7-7 tie, things were looking good for the Wylie Pirates (0-2).

Things were looking better after an 80-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Phe connected with Erick Vargas to put Wylie up 14-7. Keller Central (2-0) proceeded to score 30 unanswered points the rest of the game, winning 37-14.

The Pirates difficult road matchup got off to a strong start after they recovered a fumble in the first quarter. The ensuing drive went 12 plays and was capped by a Blake Fuller 5-yard touchdown run. Fuller had 10 carries on the scoring drive and 87 rushing yards in the game.

Wylie’s offense struggled most of the game, totaling just 287 yards, 138 of which came on the two scoring drives.

Once the Chargers tied the game again at 14, Wylie had a punt blocked out of the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Keller Central its first lead of the game 16-14. The Chargers scored another touchdown on their next drive and never looked back.

Wylie will hope to earn its first win of the season hosting Plano East (0-2) on Sept. 10.



For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]