District announces plan for virtual learning

by | Aug 31, 2021 | Latest

The Wylie ISD board approved a temporary virtual learning option Tuesday morning at a special meeting.

The district will contract with Pearson’s Education Management System for the online learning program Virtual Learning Academy — with the mascot being the Vikings — which is for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and will be offered for one year.

District officials will negotiate with Pearson’s, based in New York City, for a contract that will be approved at a later date. Demand for virtual learning has especially emerged because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, particularly the Delta variant.

Trustees heard the project will be aligned to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (state curriculum) and will have certified teachers provided by Pearson, among other features.

The district will fulfill some requirements, such as providing speech and counseling services and Chromebooks and hot spots (as needed). Students, or Virtual Vikings, will be monitored by the VLA principal for their grades, behavior and attendance.

VLA is subject to Senate Bill 15 becoming law, and the bill, which provides funding for virtual learning, has been sent to the governor’s desk.

The program requires an application process for parents and district officials expect VLA to be ready for Virtual Vikings by late September. The option would be available for just 10% of the student population, but the district is budgeting for a few hundred students to use the option. The actual number remains to be seen, said Kim Spicer, deputy superintendent. Wylie ISD started the year with more than 17,500 students.

Read more about the virtual learning program in the Sept. 8 edition of the News.

From Staff Reports [email protected]

