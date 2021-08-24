Wylie ISD now examining virtual learning options

Officials in Wylie ISD did not offer virtual learning as option this year after state lawmakers failed to provide money for the method.



But district officials said Monday on the district website that a fully funded virtual education bill under consideration will likely pass, based on what they have learned from legislators. Approved funding would pave the way for the district to consider a virtual learning option.



“With this vote on the horizon, we want to plan for a possible virtual learning option, especially for those students in grades K-6,” district officials said on the district website.

Officials said if they are to offer virtual learning, it will be different from last year in the following ways:

Students have to commit to the entire semester before switching modes of instruction.

Learning will be offered by the school district K-12 campus (not a home campus).

Students must meet grade level standards based on MAP testing and/or STAAR.

Students must have regular attendance, passing grades and no behavior concerns.

Students must understand there will be no access to extracurriculars or athletics, and limited virtual access to career and technology and fine arts courses.

There may be times that students will be required to report to a district building for testing.

It is important to note, virtual learning would be different from remote conferencing. More information on that learning method can be found here: wylieisd.net/Page/17052.



“Additionally, due to the enormous amount of stress simultaneously teaching — remote and in-person students at the same time — placed on teachers, if virtual learning becomes an option, simultaneous teaching will not take place,” district officials said.



Parents with a student who would choose virtual learning as an option this school year, following the above standards, may let district officials know by taking this survey: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScun7PYHTLw1buCslx9-4OM5DksXyTu4MIm4v1tivaearDfeg/viewform.

If the virtual learning bill passes the Texas Legislature, then the survey information will help the district plan for additional teachers and technology. Virtual learning, if offered, would take place at home.

From Staff Reports [email protected]