WAG performers ready for ‘Singing in the Rain’

Today’s young people grow up in a time when they can watch a movie on multiple platforms that can fea­ture a gazillion special effects.

Flash back to only 100 years ago when movies had images but no sound. And they were shot in black and white, not in living color.

Wylie Acting Group performers will stage “Singing in the Rain” from Aug. 13-15 and 20-22. The young performers will star in a show about silent films stars from the 20th century. It is based on the story of the 1952 movie “Singin’ in the Rain” starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]