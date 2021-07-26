Council to have multiple hearings

Wylie City Councilmembers will hold four public hearings at their Tuesday meeting.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The hearings:

— Consider and act upon a request for a change of zoning from Agricultural

to Planned Development-Single Family, to allow for a single family development on 4.6 acres,

located at 601 & 595 Parker Road.

— Consider and act upon a request for a change of zoning from Commercial Corridor to Commercial Corridor Special Use Permit, to allow for a restaurant with drive-through on

1.022 acres, property located at 2817 FM 544.

— Consider, and act upon a request for a change of zoning from Commercial Corridor to Commercial Corridor Special Use Permit, to allow for a restaurant with drive-thru on 1.37 acres, property located at 499 S. State Highway 78.

— Consider and act upon a request for a change of zoning from Agricultural

to Planned Development, to allow for a mixed-use community on 47.29 acres generally located at 2301 FM 1378.

From Staff Reports [email protected]