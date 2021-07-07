Wylie ISD to target math instruction

Wylie ISD will receive mil­lions of dollars from the last stimulus package, with some of that money targeted to help increase school district math testing scores.

Drops in WISD math scores on the STAAR from 2019 to 2021 could be seen especially in grades five through eight, with the eighth grade falling the most: from 74% meets grade level to 55% in 2021. No STAAR tests were admin­istered in 2020 because of the pandemic, and schools’ perfor­mance this year seems to have been affected statewide by the complications produced by the pandemic, including students shifting to remote learning.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]