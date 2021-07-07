Collin County jail changes announced by sheriff

After a Collin County grand jury declined to indict eight officers in the death of Marvin Scott III, Sheriff Jim Skinner said he welcomes their recommendation to convene a work group to identify lessons learned from the incident.
Scott, 26, was arrested in Allen on a possession of marijuana charge March 14. After being transported to the Collin County Jail, Scott exhibited some “strange behavior,” said Skinner.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]