Bluegrass on Ballard car show winners announced

Bluegrass on Ballard had a record 274 entries in this year’s car show, according to organizers, who released the results on Monday.
|2021 Bluegrass on Ballard Car Show Results
|Pre ’50s Car
|3rd Place
|Richard Crawford
|1940 Ford Delux
|2nd Place
|Gene Hair
|1938 Pontiac Silver Streak Coupe
|1st Place
|Kris Moyer
|1936 Plymouth Coupe
|50s Car
|3rd Place
|Carrol Holley
|1958 Oldsmobile Super 88
|2nd Place
|Shelby Solomon
|1955 Lincoln Capri
|1st Place
|Gary Lan
|1955 Chevy Nomad
|60s Car
|3rd Place
|Randy Mitchell
|1966 Chevy II Nova 400
|2nd Place
|Mark Jordan
|Ford Falcon Futura Convertible
|1st Place
|Don Silaff
|1966 Chevy Nova
|70s Car
|3rd Place
|Robert Young
|2nd Place
|Matt Hall
|1972 Chevy Camaro
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1970 Dodge Challenger Hemi
|80s & 90s Car
|3rd Place
|Michael Batchellor
|1988 Chevy Corvette
|2nd Place
|William Lenk
|1st Place
|Ryon Hilton
|1981 Chevy Corvette
|2000 – 2009 Car
|2nd Place
|Larry Allgood
|Plymouth Prowler
|1st Place
|John McFoy
|2000 Pontiac Trans-Am
|2010 & Newer Car
|3rd Place
|Joseph Earl
|2019 Dodge Challenger Scatpack 392
|2nd Place
|Ayran Dennis
|2012 Ford Mustang
|1st Place
|Karrie Champion
|Open Car
|3rd Place
|Ed Atchley
|1962 Corvette
|2nd Place
|William P Wilson
|1968 Plymouth Barracuda
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1970 Plymouth Superbird
|Camaro 81 & Earlier
|3rd Place
|Brad Chandler
|1969 Camaro
|2nd Place
|Ron Richardson
|1968 Camaro SS
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1969 Yenko Camaro
|Camaro 82 & Later
|2nd Place
|Ron Sarrell
|2016 Camaro
|1st Place
|Dustin Howard
|2019 Camaro SS 1LE
|Classic Muscle
|3rd Place
|Rick O’Connor
|1969 Ford Mustang Mach I
|2nd Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda
|1st Place
|Neal Polan
|1965 Mustang
|Convertible
|3rd Place
|Doug Bodensteiner
|1963 Ford Falcon Convertible
|2nd Place
|Ed Baker
|1966 Chevy Impala SS Convertible
|1st Place
|Darrel Garcia
|1967 Chevy Chevelle Convertible
|Corvette 82 & earlier
|3rd Place
|Ray Durst
|1972 Corvette
|2nd Place
|John Spencer
|1954 Corvette
|1st Place
|William Lenk
|1982 Corvette
|Corvette 84 & later
|3rd Place
|Randall Stephens
|2003 Corvette
|2nd Place
|Bodie Smith
|2019 Grand Sport
|1st Place
|David Dryden
|2021 Convertible
|Hot Rod/Street Rod/T-Bucket
|3rd Place
|Rob Barrem
|Paddy Wagon
|3rd Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1937 Dodge Brothers Coupe
|2nd Place
|Tyler Pryor
|1934 Ford Coupe
|1st Place
|Sheldon Caldwell
|1934 Ford Coupe
|Import
|3rd Place
|James Anderson
|1958 VW Single Cab Bus
|2nd Place
|Randy Schramek
|1976 BMW 2002
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1959 VW Beetle
|Modern Muscle
|3rd Place
|James Grier
|2018 Camaro SS Hot Wheels edition
|2nd Place
|Chase Strawn
|2015 Chevy Camaro SS
|1st Place
|Justin Watkins
|2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye
|Mopar 89 and earlier
|3rd Place
|David Hill
|1970 Dodge Challenger
|2nd Place
|David Kriss
|1972 Duster
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1969 Dodge Super Bee
|Mopar 90 and later
|3rd Place
|Juan Peron
|2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody
|2nd Place
|Jesse Paredes
|2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
|1st Place
|Darrell Jacobsen
|2009 Dodge Challenger
|Mustang 79 & earlier
|3rd Place
|Dennis Jackson
|1971 Mach I
|2nd Place
|Troy Esrey
|1970 Mach I
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1965 GT350H
|Mustang 80 & later
|3rd Place
|Todd Woodruff
|2012 Ford Mustang
|2nd Place
|Simon Giles
|2017 Ford Mustang
|1st Place
|Suzy Walker
|Rat Rod
|3rd Place
|Jordan Campbell
|1926 Model T
|2nd Place
|Robert Freeman
|1927 Model T
|1st Place
|Matt Thomas
|1925 Dodge
|Special Interest
|3rd Place
|Bill Godfrey
|1987 Chevy Custom Deluxe
|2nd Place
|Proto Sanchez
|1963 Buick Rivera
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1867 Ford Mustang Eleanor
|Tri-Five Chevy
|3rd Place
|Mike Nelson
|55 Chevy Bel-Air
|2nd Place
|William Lenk
|1957 Chevy
|1st Place
|Tim Goodwin
|1955 Chevy Nomad
|Pre 60s Truck
|3rd Place
|Phil Holder
|1951 GMC
|2nd Place
|Les Browning
|1st Place
|Glenna Pollett
|1954 Chevy
|60s & 70s Truck
|3rd Place
|Juan Cantu
|1977 Chevy C30
|2nd Place
|Eddie Stephens
|1967 Chevy
|1st Place
|Josh Hyatt
|1968 Chevy C10
|80s & 90s Truck
|3rd Place
|Jimmie George
|1987 Chevy Silverado
|2nd Place
|Tracy Taylor
|1986 GMC
|1st Place
|Keith Stephens
|1986 Ford F250
|2000 & newer
|3rd Place
|Larry Trahorn
|2005 Dodge Viper
|2nd Place
|Rickey Cope
|2001 Chevy S10 Blazer
|1st Place
|Frank Vasquez
|2019 Ford F150
|4 X 4
|3rd Place
|Randall Stephens
|1999 Dodge Ram
|2nd Place
|Daman Hopper
|2007 Ford Bronco
|1st Place
|Tyler Pryor
|1969 Ford Bronco
|Cruiser Motorcycle
|3rd Place
|Walter Justice
|2006 Honda VTX1800 C3
|2nd Place
|Scott Ross
|2014 Indian Chief Vintage
|1st Place
|Andrew Idalski
|2014 indian Chief
|Sport Motorcycle
|2nd Place
|Ron Smith
|2017 Polaris Slingshot
|1st Place
|Lawrence Randall
|2008 Triumph Sprint ST
|Custom Motorcycle
|3rd Place
|Walter Hunt
|1957 Cushman Eagle
|2nd Place
|Harry Taylor
|2005 Harley Davidson Softtail
|1st Place
|Ronnie Davis
|2014 Indian
|Meteor Hamburger’s Choice Award
|Kris Moyer
|1936 Plymouth Coupe
|Detroit Custom’s Choice Award
|Sheldon Caldewll
|1934 Ford Coupe
|Mayor’s Choice Award
|Rick O’Connor
|1969 Mustang Mach I
|Best of Show Motorcycle
|Ronnie Davis
|2014 Indian
|Best of Show Truck
|Tyler Pryor
|1969 Ford Bronco
|Besst of Show Modern Car
|Justin Watkins
|2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye
|Best of Show Classic Car
|Tim Goodwin
|1959 VW Beetle