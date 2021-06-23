Red hot housing market

North Texans endure some steamy temperatures in the good ole summertime, especial­ly these last several days.

But people also are encoun­tering something to match the temps of late – a hot market for real estate.

Dawn Atkins, broker associ­ate from Richard Parker Real Estate in Wylie, said the hous­ing market has been “on fire” here and that homes are “selling very quickly, many with multi­ple offers, especially homes un­der $350,000.”

She said low interest rates, Millennials looking to purchase homes and people moving in from out of state have created high demand, with sellers being timid about listing their homes because they are not sure where they would go because invento­ry is so low.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]