Red hot housing market

North Texans endure some steamy temperatures in the good ole summertime, especially these last several days.
But people also are encountering something to match the temps of late – a hot market for real estate.
Dawn Atkins, broker associate from Richard Parker Real Estate in Wylie, said the housing market has been “on fire” here and that homes are “selling very quickly, many with multiple offers, especially homes under $350,000.”
She said low interest rates, Millennials looking to purchase homes and people moving in from out of state have created high demand, with sellers being timid about listing their homes because they are not sure where they would go because inventory is so low.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]