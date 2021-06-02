Autopsy finds woman died from homicidal violence

A Royse City woman who died in March and was found in a parking lot at the Wylie CVS Pharmacy location, 750 W. Kirby St., succumbed to blunt force injuries and strangulation, according to an autopsy report released May 25 from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cassondra Gale Riddle, 30, died March 17. The individual she was with at the time, Shawn Myers, 36, of Royse City, possessed a rifle and also died at the scene after being shot by a Wylie police officer. Police said at the time that Riddle’s death was being investigated as a murder. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

The officer was not being investigated for the murder charge, as the female’s death was thought to have been caused by the male suspect, police said in March. Wylie police requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in these incidents, said Wylie police Sgt. Donald English, public information officer.

The shooting of Myers happened in the overnight hours of March 17. Wylie Police were called to a reported vehicle crash at 750 W. Kirby St., the location of a CVS Pharmacy.

“An officer who was in the parking lot of that address on an unrelated traffic stop immediately responded,” a Wylie Police Department news release stated in March. “The officer noticed the body of a female, who appeared to have suffered a serious bodily injury, lying on the ground near the scene. The officer then noticed a male with a rifle also lying on the ground near the scene.”

Police said during the process of trying to render aid to the female, the officer shot the male suspect. The male suspect was given repeated verbal commands to drop his weapon by the officer before the officer discharged his weapon, English said.

Riddle’s father, Don Riddle, told KXAS-NBC5 that Riddle had been in a relationship with Myers but it had ended earlier this year. A vigil for Riddle was held in a field near CVS a few days after her death, with Riddle family members and Riddle’s friends attending.

English said last week that Wylie police detectives have not heard from the Rangers about their investigation. When their investigation finishes, the Rangers will contact Wylie police with their findings and then present them to the district attorney’s office, English said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]