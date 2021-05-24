No COVID related deaths in Collin County over four days

The Texas Department of State Health Services updated COVID-19 information for May 20 through 23.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,976 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 545 active cases and a total of 90,782 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 832 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 61 are hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than last Wednesday.

Since May 19, hospitalizations show a decrease of 92 cases throughout the state at 2,037 of which 426 cases, a decrease of 12 cases, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]