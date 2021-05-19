Parking, density cited as reasons for townhome denial; newly elected councilmembers sworn in

The Wylie City Council on May 11 denied a zoning change for townhome development at the corner of Country Club Road and Park Boulevard.

Later, the council also denied a request authorizing the city manager to sign a development agreement involving the city, landowners and the applicant (developer) for a single family planned development located at Beaver Creek Road and Green Meadows Way.

On the townhome develop­ment, which would have been 95 homes built on 10.9 acres, the requested change would have moved the zoning from Neighborhood Services to Planned Development-Town­home. Councilmembers cited concerns such as parking and density pertaining to the devel­opment.

Jerry Sylo, representing en­gineer JBI Partners of Dallas, gave a PowerPoint presentation about the townhomes and said he represented the applicant, JBI Partners. He showed some images of the townhomes and gave dimensions and descrip­tions, and said the homebuild­er had done this townhome concept in other places in the Metroplex.

Also at the meeting, the coun­cil swore in councilmembers Dave Strang and Scott Williams, the latter of whom was newly elected, and approved appointing Jeff Forrester to retain his may­or pro tem status, which will be until May 2022. Strang, Place 2, was unopposed in his recent reelection. Williams, Place 4, re­places Candy Arrington, who had been on the council since 2015 and chose not to run again for her seat. Williams defeated Mary Harris and Raymond Perry in the May 1 election.

The council also approved appointing Strang, Williams and Forrester to serve on a 2021 Board and Commission City Council Interview Panel to con­duct the May 2021 board appli­cant interviews.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]