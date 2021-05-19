Parking, density cited as reasons for townhome denial; newly elected councilmembers sworn in

The Wylie City Council on May 11 denied a zoning change for townhome development at the corner of Country Club Road and Park Boulevard.
Later, the council also denied a request authorizing the city manager to sign a development agreement involving the city, landowners and the applicant (developer) for a single family planned development located at Beaver Creek Road and Green Meadows Way.
On the townhome development, which would have been 95 homes built on 10.9 acres, the requested change would have moved the zoning from Neighborhood Services to Planned Development-Townhome. Councilmembers cited concerns such as parking and density pertaining to the development.
Jerry Sylo, representing engineer JBI Partners of Dallas, gave a PowerPoint presentation about the townhomes and said he represented the applicant, JBI Partners. He showed some images of the townhomes and gave dimensions and descriptions, and said the homebuilder had done this townhome concept in other places in the Metroplex.
Also at the meeting, the council swore in councilmembers Dave Strang and Scott Williams, the latter of whom was newly elected, and approved appointing Jeff Forrester to retain his mayor pro tem status, which will be until May 2022. Strang, Place 2, was unopposed in his recent reelection. Williams, Place 4, replaces Candy Arrington, who had been on the council since 2015 and chose not to run again for her seat. Williams defeated Mary Harris and Raymond Perry in the May 1 election.
The council also approved appointing Strang, Williams and Forrester to serve on a 2021 Board and Commission City Council Interview Panel to conduct the May 2021 board applicant interviews.
For the full story, see the May 19 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]