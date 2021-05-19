Alcohol amendment discussed at length

Wylie City Councilmembers on May 11 gave direction to city staff about special events being held downtown.

Councilmembers had an agenda item last month at its second monthly meeting and requested a work session at another meeting to discuss the matter. At that meeting, coun­cil tabled action on a proposed amendment allowing for the sale, possession, and consump­tion of alcoholic beverages. Council would consider terms as defined by the Texas Alco­holic Beverage Commission, for special events approved by the city council or the city man­ager or their designee, at a park, recreational area or other public open space or facility or struc­ture owned, leased or operated by the city.

On May 11, council di­rected city staff to bring back the ordinance so council could take action. Council could consider the ordi­nance as early as the next meet­ing, City Manager Chris Holst­ed said. The council will ensure it is in compliant with state laws and update the special events ordinance and work with neigh­bors to ensure that when special events happen, there will be a parking plan in place. In the amended ordinance, the council would be able to consider each request for special events.

For the full story, see the May 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]