Alcohol amendment discussed at length

Wylie City Councilmembers on May 11 gave direction to city staff about special events being held downtown.
Councilmembers had an agenda item last month at its second monthly meeting and requested a work session at another meeting to discuss the matter. At that meeting, council tabled action on a proposed amendment allowing for the sale, possession, and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Council would consider terms as defined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, for special events approved by the city council or the city manager or their designee, at a park, recreational area or other public open space or facility or structure owned, leased or operated by the city.
On May 11, council directed city staff to bring back the ordinance so council could take action. Council could consider the ordinance as early as the next meeting, City Manager Chris Holsted said. The council will ensure it is in compliant with state laws and update the special events ordinance and work with neighbors to ensure that when special events happen, there will be a parking plan in place. In the amended ordinance, the council would be able to consider each request for special events.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]